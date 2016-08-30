Rodney Dean and Courtney Autumn Holder, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Alina Stormie Day Holder, born Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and has two sisters, Saphira, 7, and Maleficent, 1, and two brothers, Draco, 3, and Elliot, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Virginia Burks of London and the late Billy Burks.

Paternal grandparents are Michelle Payne of Columbus and Ronald and Ashley Payne of Mount Sterling.

Maternal great-grandparents are Virginia Seymour of Columbus and the late Alvie Seymour.

Paternal great-grandparents are Linda and Ronald Payne of London.

Calvin and Brittany Cunningham, of Jeffersonville, announce the birth of a daughter, Aviona Sky Cunningham, born Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 5 pounds and has a sibling, Nevaeh Cunningham.

Maternal grandparents are Candy Burchett and David Green III.

Paternal grandmother is Regina Cunningham.

Maternal great-grandparents are Nancy Green and David Green Jr.

Paternal great-grandparent is Magil Akers.

Alfonso and Alisha Gonzalez, of London, announce the birth of a son, Korian Wade Gonzalez, born Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and has six siblings, Brandon Gonzalez, 23, Cason Gonzalez, 17, Kaylin Wycuff, 10, Kyran Gonzalez, 5, Kenyon Gonzalez, 4, and Kentrall Bell, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Cathy Kelly and Paul Hedrick of London.

Paternal grandparents are Jorge and Tammy Gonzalez and the late Darlene Gonzalez.

Timothy Hall and Tara Lynn Moody, of London, announce the birth of a son, Nolan Michael Alexander Hall, born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Deborah Woods and Kevin Moody of London.

Paternal grandparents are Carol and Will Hall.

Maternal great-grandparents are Patricia and Lloyd Lambert of London.

Paternal great-grandparents are George and Helen Eaton of West Jefferson.

Maternal great-great-grandmother is Betty Lambert.

Brian Lee Bailey and Melissa Jean Holloway, of Washington Court House, announce the birth of a daughter, Libby Rayne Bailey, born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and has a brother, Logan Blain Holloway, 10, and a sister, Lexi Taryn Morgold, 6.

Ross and Marah True, of Urbana, announce the birth of a daughter, Ayona Isabella True, born Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and has a sister, Lily, 3.

Maternal grandparents are David and Kimberly Brown of Urbana.

Paternal grandparents are Colin and Heather True of Urbana.

Maternal great-grandfather is Harold Brown of Urbana.

Cody Meade and Jessica Phelps, of West Jefferson, announce the birth of a daughter, Lilliana Grace Meade, born Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Teresa Phelps of West Jefferson.

Paternal grandmother is Tamara Blackburn of Lockbourne.

Maternal great-grandparents are Charles and Lillian Phelps of Jeffersonville, Terry and Judy Morris of Jackson and Roger and Rita Wolford of Columbus.

Paternal great-grandmother is Sandra Blackburn.

Daniel Stonerock and Makayla Dufresne, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Stonerock, born Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.

Maternal grandfather is Richard Dufresne of Springfield.

Paternal grandmother is Cheryl Allemang of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Richard and Cindy Dufresne.

Paternal great-grandparents are Paul and Ruth Stonerock.