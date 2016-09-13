Birth announcements

Ron Wells and Katie Weeter, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Allyson Mae Wells, born Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and has two brothers, Damian Wells, 12, and Mason Wells, 4.

Maternal grandparents are Bob and Jane Weeter of London.

Paternal grandmother is Georgia Wells of Troy.

Eric and Brittany Parsons, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Scarlett Joan Parsons, born Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and has a brother, Parker James Parsons.

Maternal grandmother is Anita Garringer of South Charleston.

Paternal grandparents are Robert and Annette Parsons of South Vienna and Jack and Brenda Seiler of Hillsboro.

Maternal great-grandparents are Tom and Ann Garringer of Sabina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jim and Linda Delong of London and John and Joan Adelsberger of Marysville.

George Leo Ryan and Abbigail Marie Buckley, of London, announce the birth of a son, George Silas Buckley, born Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.

Sam Roome and Halie Vansickle, announce the birth of a son, Reise Michael Roome, born Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 4.7 ounces and has a brother, William Vansickle, 4, and a sister, Jozey Vansickle, 16 months.

Maternal grandparents are Gary and Beth Vansickle of Mount Sterling.

Maternal great-grandparents are Barbara Walsh of Darbydale and Elizabeth Artrip of Mount Sterling.

William and Chelsey Lemmon, of Jeffersonville, announce the birth of a daughter, Kayleigh Nannette Lemmon, born Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and has a sister, Jocelyn, 2.

Maternal grandparents are David and Buffie Browning of London.

Paternal grandparents are Peggy and Shane McEnroe of Jeffersonville and Bud and Denise Lemmon of Cridersville.

Maternal great-grandparents are Ron and Sally Jordan of London.

Paternal great-grandmother is Sarah Lemmon of Springfield.

Jeremiah Jones and Amber Sorrell, of London, announce the birth of a son, Carter Eugene Jones, born Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and has a brother, Cohen Jones.

Maternal grandmother is Monica Sorrell of London.

Paternal grandparents are Heidi and Richard Lowery of London.

Maternal great-grandmother is Betty Lingler.

Paternal great-grandmother is Gloria Rafferty.

Seth and Tabitha Brown, of Washington Court House, announce the birth of a son, Darius, born Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 5 pounds 9.1 ounces and has two sisters, Raylynn Brown, 4, and Emma Brown, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Sherry and Scott Follrod and Paul Hoffman.

Paternal grandparents are Lori Parette and Eric Brown.

Maternal great-grandparents are Minnie and Ivan Brown and Evelyn and Robert Hoffman.

Paternal great-grandparents are David and Loretta Brown, Barbara and Harold Shonkwhiler and John Parette.

Seth and Tabitha Brown, of Washington Court House, announce the birth of a daughter, Maddilyn, born Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 6 pounds 9.8 ounces and has two sisters, Raylynn Brown, 4, and Emma Brown, 2.

