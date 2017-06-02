Birth announcements

Kaylob Caudill and Brianna Ryan, of London, announce the birth of a son, Karson Michael Caudill, born Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 7 pounds 9.6 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Brian and Nicole Ryan of West Jefferson.

Paternal grandparents are Shauna and Jamie Caudill of London.

Maternal great-grandparents are Randy and Cheryl Coy of West Jefferson and Wendy and Michael Ryan of South Vienna.

Paternal great-grandparents are Cindy and Wade Mayabb of London, Dave and Jean Suntheimer of London and the late Lelon Caudill.

Wesley Dennis and Leslie Woolever, of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Annaleigh Rose Dennis, born Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.

Maternal grandparents are Connie Woolever of London and Kenneth Woolever of Columbus.

Paternal grandparents are Anna Hottinger of Springfield and Joe Dennis of Sabina.

Maternal great-grandmother is Wanetta Kirk of Rushville, Indiana.

Raymond Martin Hines Jr. and ShannonDoa Nicole Pepper McDowell, of London, announce the birth of a son, Draven Logan Kennedy Hines, born Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces. He has two sisters, Tiera McDowell, 6, and Keeleighann Longsdorf, 1.

Maternal grandparents are Theresa McDowell and Dewayne Coburn, both of London.

Paternal grandmother is Jodie Davis of London.

Christopher and Kara Shaffstall, of South Solon, announce the birth of a daughter, Cadance, born Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 7 pounds 10.8 ounces. She has three brothers, Christian, 19, Colin, 17, and Tyler, 9, and a sister, Klohie, 5.

Maternal grandparents are Tom and Pam Hoover.

Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Char Shaffstall.

Maternal great-grandmother is Deborah Moody McClain.

Marco Ortiz and Jessica Ernst, of London, announce the birth of a son, Hunter William Ortiz, born Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Ruth and Phillip Ernst.

Paternal grandparents are Ignacio and Anna Luisa Ortiz.

Maternal great-grandmother is Carolyn Tewksbury.

Paternal great-grandparent is Valente Ortiz.

Brandon Williams and Hali Harding, of Milledgeville, announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Nicole Williams, born Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Madison Health in London.

She weighed 9 pounds 7.8 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Rachelle and Randy Barker of Jeffersonville.

Paternal grandparents are Marvin and Sharon Barker of Jeffersonville.

Maternal great-grandparents are Marvin and Sharon Barker of Jeffersonville.

Paternal great-grandparents are Barb and Larry Campbell of Jeffersonville and Jackie Williams of Milledgeville.