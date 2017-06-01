Posted on by

Live reptiles presented


Mt. Sterling Public Library brought the P.T. Reptile show on the road in conjunction with the bookmobile to the villages of South Solon and Midway. Over 40 people were in attendance at the South Solon location, and nearly 60 were present for the show in Midway. He presented live reptiles to the audience in his interactive show.


Contributed photo | Mt. Sterling Public Library

Mt. Sterling Public Library brought the P.T. Reptile show on the road in conjunction with the bookmobile to the villages of South Solon and Midway. Over 40 people were in attendance at the South Solon location, and nearly 60 were present for the show in Midway. He presented live reptiles to the audience in his interactive show.

Mt. Sterling Public Library brought the P.T. Reptile show on the road in conjunction with the bookmobile to the villages of South Solon and Midway. Over 40 people were in attendance at the South Solon location, and nearly 60 were present for the show in Midway. He presented live reptiles to the audience in his interactive show.
http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_PTReptilepiccol.jpgMt. Sterling Public Library brought the P.T. Reptile show on the road in conjunction with the bookmobile to the villages of South Solon and Midway. Over 40 people were in attendance at the South Solon location, and nearly 60 were present for the show in Midway. He presented live reptiles to the audience in his interactive show. Contributed photo | Mt. Sterling Public Library

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:07 pm |    

Escapee appears in court for 2013 charges

Escapee appears in court for 2013 charges
6:37 pm
Updated: 7:04 pm. |    

Major airport hub proposed for I-71/U.S. 35

Major airport hub proposed for I-71/U.S. 35
6:20 pm |    

Tri-County Jail escapee captured in Brooklyn, NY

Tri-County Jail escapee captured in Brooklyn, NY
comments powered by Disqus