Live reptiles presented

Mt. Sterling Public Library brought the P.T. Reptile show on the road in conjunction with the bookmobile to the villages of South Solon and Midway. Over 40 people were in attendance at the South Solon location, and nearly 60 were present for the show in Midway. He presented live reptiles to the audience in his interactive show.

