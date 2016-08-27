Madison Health patients to get records at fingertips

Madison Health patients will have their security at the tip of their finger, beginning next Tuesday.

The hospital has partnered with Columbus-based CrossChx to implement a new process during patient registration.

The change is part of a plan to help protect against identity theft and the creation of duplicate medical records. Using the state-of-the-art system, called SafeChx, patients will be able to register using their fingerprint to instantly secure their medical information, according to a Madison Health release.

Any patient can “opt out.”

Enrolling in the system for the first time takes each patient less than 30 seconds. No fingerprints are stored by SafeChx. Instead, SafeChx creates a unique identifier that is used to ensure the right person receives the right care. In follow up visits, registration using SafeChx will take just seconds and provide an additional layer of identity protection.

“Adopting the SafeChx system provides Madison Health an additional tool to protect a patient’s identity,” stated Russ Hessler, director of medical records at Madison Health. “Identity theft is a growing problem in today’s world and we feel that our patients will benefit from this additional safeguard.”

CrossChx has found that nearly 14 percent of medical records contain serious identity errors. At the same time, medical identity theft crimes are rising at a rate of 22 percent annually.

Hospitals using SafeChx have taken a proactive measure to prevent these risks, which can cause serious adverse effects to patients and lead to millions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse for the health systems.

“We fundamentally believe patient care begins in the waiting room. By providing a better overall experience, Madison Health can provide even better care,” said Sean Lane, Co-Founder and CEO of CrossChx. “Patients should expect this level of protection and efficiency as the new standard of patient care.”

For more information, visit www.crosschx.com.

http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SafeChxpiccol-1.jpg http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_MadisonHealthlogocol-1.jpg

New fingerprint identification to be implemented next week