Safety Expo fun

A representative from The Columbus Zoo speaks to children about the tortoise the agency brought for kids to touch. The zoo also brought an armadillo and baby kangaroo.

Children were invited to hop into the seat of the MedFlight helicopter during the 2016 Madison County Safety Expo, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The helicopter landed on sight at about noon. Children were given a card and encouraged to go on a scavenger hunt, receiving a stamp at each station. Participants included area firefighters, police departments, non-profits and service agencies.

A little boy was all grins after he climbed into one of the fire trucks used by the Central Townships Joint Fire District.

Put out the fire! Children were invited to use a fire hose to put out the “flames” through the windows of a wooden home.

Members of the Madison County Emergency Medical District grilled up lunch for the attendees. Both the food and the weather was hot.

Balloon animals were among the freebies up for grabs at the 2016 Madison County Safety Expo. Other activities included caricatures, air brush tattoos and snacks.