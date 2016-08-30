Mason Park improvement moves forward

Upgrades for two Madison County parks are moving forward following a bid opening on Monday in the office of Madison County commissioners.

The majority of the improvements will take place at Mount Sterling’s Mason Park.

The village has been awarded $300,000 through a Neighborhood Revitalization grant under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the project.

Basketball court and baseball diamonds will be improved as part of the project. The park will also receive benches, grills, a bike rack and trash cans.

Jay-Car Construction, of Mount Sterling, submitted the only bid for the project at $247,489.

Through it’s own match to the grants, the village will install dugouts and batting cages at the park.

A separate $10,421 Natureworks grant, funded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, was also awarded to the village for its proposed walking path in Mason Park.

In another bid opening, two companies submitted quotes for playground equipment, which will be shared between Mason Park and Merri-Mac Park in London.

Mason Park will receive the bulk of the equipment: rocking toys for small children and a large “jungle gym” for older children. Merri-Mac will receive a bench and rocking toys, said Whitaker Wright, consultant with Community Development Consultants of Ohio, who facilitates grant applications in the county.

Playworld Midstates, of New Albany, submitted a quote of $37,582. David Williams and Associates, of Harrison, submitted a quote of $34,808. Estimate for the project was $37,000.

Wright said he and the county engineer will review the quotes and bids, respectively. Commissioners will make an award during a future meeting.

By Andrea Chaffin

Reach Andrea Chaffin at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619, and on Twitter @AndeeWrites.

