Three businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

Three London businesses were busted over the weekend for selling alcohol to a minor.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit joined with London police Friday night in conducting compliance checks at several local businesses holding liquor permits in the city.

An undercover, underage informant attempted to purchase alcohol at 10 businesses, said London chief Glenn Nicol. Businesses receiving citations are Los Mariachis, 289 Lafayette St.; BP Gas, 51 E. High St.; and Shell Gas, 256 Lafayette St.

Nicol said the bartender at Los Mariachis carded the underage informant, but made “a mathematical error.” He said he believes it was an honest mistake. The informant wasn’t carded at the other establishments, he said.

After the unauthorized sale took place, an agent confronted the individual who made the sale.

The businesses will be cited by OIU. The employees making the sales were charged with selling an alcoholic beverage to an underage person, a misdemeanor. They will appear in Madison County Municipal Court.

“We’re trying to be proactive with the start of school and football Friday nights,” the chief said. “We want to make it more difficult for teens to obtain alcohol.”

Businesses in compliance were Walmart, Rich Gas, Crown Sports Lounge, Kroger, Cappy’s Pizza, CVS Pharmacy, and Casey’s Carry Out.

Periodic checks of permit holders by the Ohio Investigative Unit assists in ensuring compliance and reducing the abuse of alcoholic beverages by those underage, Nicol stated.

The city’s biggest issue isn’t necessarily with teens buying alcohol, but with those of age buying alcohol for the teens, Nicol said.

“I think that’s more prevalent and something we’re going to look into, also,” he said.

More random checks are planned for the future.

By Andrea Chaffin [email protected]

Andrea Chaffin can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619 or via Twitter @AndeeWrites.

