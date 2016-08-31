Eyes on Trump, Clinton Co.

• No posters, banners, or signs may be brought into the event.

For those attending, general information from the Trump campaign includes:

WILMINGTON — The nation’s eyes, and especially those of Republicans, will be on southwest Ohio on Thursday.

Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump will speak at what is expected to be a packed rally at the Roberts Centre in Clinton County following his morning speech at the national American Legion convention in Cincinnati.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Roberts Centre for those who obtained tickets via Donald Trump’s website, with the program planned to begin at 11:30 a.m. and the candidate expected to speak at noon.

The emphasis of Trump’s local speech hasn’t been released, but he is expected to at least touch on the issue of immigration in the wake of his Wednesday visit to Mexico as well as a major speech on immigration in Arizona.

Leading up to the Clinton County visit, Bob Paduchik, Ohio director for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign, gave a Wednesday afternoon statement to the News Journal, sister publication of the Press.

“Donald Trump’s plan to secure our borders and prioritize the deportation of illegal immigrants with criminal records will make our communities safer and lift a major burden off the backs of local law enforcement,” Paduchik said. “We have a heroin epidemic and other drug problems that we need to fight on all fronts in Ohio, and Mr. Trump’s plan to stop the flow of drugs across our southern border is an important part of that.”

“Mr. Trump is excited to take his America first message to Wilmington tomorrow and will outline his plans to bring back jobs from overseas, support law enforcement, and defeat radical Islamic terrorism,” said Hiram DeJesus, former commissioner on the Ohio Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs and a Trump supporter, to the News Journal.

“Following (Wednesday’s) meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Mr. Trump will also discuss his plans to address illegal immigration by securing our southern border, building a wall, and finally enforcing America’s immigration laws. We are confident that Wilmington will welcome Mr. Trump’s plans to Make America Great Again with the same type of enthusiasm that he has experienced at the many rallies and events he has held across Ohio.”

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones added, “Donald Trump has made securing our borders a strong centerpiece of his campaign. He is the only candidate committed to finally building a wall and fixing our broken immigration system,” Jones said.

“The Obama-Clinton policy of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration makes our streets less safe, allows drugs to flow into our communities, and hurts American workers. Mr. Trump will shake up the status quo by enforcing our laws, doing away with sanctuary cities, and always putting America first.”

The Roberts Centre’s digital sign along I-71 South in Clinton County makes it clear who the headliner will be at Thursday’s rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump. Crews were setting up the stage, lighting and seating in a Roberts Centre ballroom Wednesday morning; press photos inside were not permitted for security reasons. For those who have tickets, gates open at 9 a.m. with Trump expected to speak around noon. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Trump-sign.jpg The Roberts Centre’s digital sign along I-71 South in Clinton County makes it clear who the headliner will be at Thursday’s rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump. Crews were setting up the stage, lighting and seating in a Roberts Centre ballroom Wednesday morning; press photos inside were not permitted for security reasons. For those who have tickets, gates open at 9 a.m. with Trump expected to speak around noon.

Packed house expected at Roberts Centre

By Tom Barr [email protected]