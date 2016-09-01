Man imprisoned for violating community control

A London-area man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday, after admitting a violation of his community control for a heroin possession conviction.

Medics found Mackenzie A. Litteral, 19, 63 Cedar Wood Lane, unconscious with a hypodermic needle in his arm on Aug. 9 — the apparent victim of a heroin overdose. They revived the man with Naloxone (known as its name-brand, Narcan) and he was jailed on a probation violation charge for his own safety.

The incident was Litteral’s second violation of his three-year community control for a 2015 heroin possession conviction. His story is becoming all too common in Madison County Common Pleas Court, officials said.

Judge Eamon Costello noted Litteral consistently failed to comply with previous drug treatment efforts and posed a risk to himself.

“You see Narcan as a safety net,” Costello said.

The judge denied a request by defense attorney Tom Arrington to delay Litteral’s prison time until pending charges against the man in municipal court are resolved.

The denial appeared to spark friction between Arrington and his client.

“We’re not playing games here,” Costello told Litteral, sternly.

However, Costello agreed to delay Litteral’s sentence until Sept. 12, noting the man is a possible candidate for a new treatment transfer program that channels short-term, addicted inmates into halfway houses.

Assistant county prosecutor Nick Adkins said Litteral will receive credit for more than 300 days in Tri-County Regional Jail, reducing his prison sentence to about six months.

In other common pleas court action on Wednesday:

• Costello ordered Elizabeth A. Potts, 30, 79 Cherry St., London, held on $50,000 cash or surety bond for violating terms of her two-year community control for a 2015 heroin possession conviction.

Potts was originally charged in May with the violation, but released on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She removed the electronic “ankle bracelet” in May and went on the lam. She was re-arrested on June 20.

Costello appointed Jesse Stacy to represent Potts at a Sept. 23 hearing.

• Aaron Knox, 31, formerly of Akron, was also charged with violating terms of his three-year community control for a 2015 theft conviction.

On Aug. 19, he admitted to court probation staff that he continued to use opiates, cocaine and marijuana.

Costello appointed Seth Schertzinger to represent Knox at a Sept. 23 hearing and released the man on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Mackenzie A. Litteral http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Litteral-Mackenziepiccol.jpg Mackenzie A. Litteral

Judge: ‘You use Narcan as a safety net’

By Jane Beathard Contributing Writer

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.