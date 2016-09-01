London pool hosting ‘Pooch Paddle’

The London Municipal Pool will host canine swimmers this weekend as a wrap-up to the 2016 swimming season.

The Pooch Paddle will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 at the pool, 205 Park Avenue, London.

Admission is $10 for one dog and an owner. Prices are $1 per each additional person and $4 per each additional dog. Those who have already paid admission for the day will be charged $4 to bring a dog to the Pooch Paddle.

Dogs must have current tags and up-to-date vaccinations and be leashed when not in the pool. Female dogs in heat are prohibited.

One dog per owner.

http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Screen-shot-2016-08-31-at-3.12.38-PM.jpg