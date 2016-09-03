Family-owned salon opening in London

A local family is opening a new salon in London.

Kyleen Garcia and her husband, Luis, will open host grand opening celebrations for Union Street Salon this Saturday. Kyleen has been a stylist for five years and is a Redken Certified Colorist and a Redken Brand Ambassador. Luis is a nail technician.

A licensed massage therapist and esthetician, Angela Morehart, will be joining the family operation.

“We’ve been working very hard since we got married three years ago to open a salon,” Kyleen stated. “We finally found a perfect location.”

The business will be located at 7 S. Union St., London. The grand opening open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during which customers will receive free eyebrow waxing and hand massages. There will also be retail discounts and giveaways.

For more information contact the salon at 740-845-8525 or [email protected]

Contributed photo