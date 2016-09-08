Colorado man arrested for pot claims dash cam footage altered

A Colorado man caught with 123 pounds of pot on Interstate 70 in January claimed on Wednesday the police dash cam footage of the stop had been altered and that he is a victim of “foul play” in the local criminal justice system.

Kelly Harding, 48, of Carbondale, Colorado, appeared at a status hearing in Madison County Common Pleas Court, after defense attorney Fred Ballam filed a motion to withdraw, citing irreconcilable differences with his client.

Ballam is the second attorney appointed to Harding’s case. Seth Schertzinger withdrew in May, also citing irreconcilable differences.

Judge Eamon Costello told Harding the allegation of video “doctoring” should be argued to a jury and was no reason to grant new legal representation. He said the case is becoming “extraordinarily long.”

Harding agreed. Ballam then withdrew his motion and remains on the case.

Costello granted Ballam’s request for a forensic analyst to inspect the dash cam footage in question. Harding brought a DVD of the video, as well as several still photos, to court on Wednesday. They were not viewed during the hearing.

When asked, Ballam said if changes were made “it shows the video is an inaccurate representation of what it reports to show.”

Assistant prosecutor Nick Adkins said “there is no evidence at all to support the notion the video was altered.”

If the court finds that Harding was stopped illegally then any evidence seized during that stop cannot be used against him.

Harding was arrested on Jan. 13 after he was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Wilson for following a semi-truck too closely. A report said Harding’s body language and demeanor gave Wilson probable cause to search the vehicle.

A drug-sniffing dog turned up 123 pounds of marijuana sealed in plastic bags in the Subaru. Harding and his passenger, Craig Voigt, were arrested. Voigt was under investigation by federal authorities at the time, Adkins said.

Harding is charged with one count of drug possession and one count of possessing criminal tools.

Possession of more than 40,000 grams of marijuana is a second-degree felony in Ohio that carries a mandatory prison sentence of eight years. Roughly 55,000 grams were discovered in the vehicle.

Harding is next set to appear at a Nov. 15 jury trial. He remains free after posting a $50,000 bond.

Harding http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Harding-Kellycol.jpg Harding

By Erin Thompson [email protected]

Reach Erin Thompson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1615.

Reach Erin Thompson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1615.