New airport hanger finished

The new hangar at the Madison County Airport is ready for its new tenants.

The completed building is waiting for a few final safety inspections for its official completion Friday, according to airfield manager John Duhl.

“It’s pretty much finished,” said Duhl. “All I have to wait for is them to hand over the keys.”

The project is being mostly paid for with a $700,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. Total cost is estimated at $796,228, with 10 percent of that figure — approximately $79,622 — comprising the local share. The county will pay the local share.

The new hangar, with a 10 aircraft capacity, will provide additional income from rental fees for the airport. It has been reported there is a waiting list for aircraft storage at the airport, located on U.S. Route 40, just west of the intersection of State Route 38.

Jay Car Construction, of Mount Sterling, was the primary contractor for the project. Superintendent Josh Peart oversaw the work.

“It was a really good project. I’m sad to see it go,” said Peart. “It’s a really nice and quiet area with a great breeze. I worked with some great people here.”

The new hanger features 10 individual T-Hangers which have lockable doors, and increase from the original 15 doored hangers available. Duhl says there are already five potential renters interested in the new space.

