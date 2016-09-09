Man pleads guilty to driving under influence

A Columbus man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Madison County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Perry Peterson, 49, of Columbus, was arrested on April 16 about 3:30 p.m. in West Jefferson after police received numerous calls about a reckless driver.

The police report indicates Peterson was driving 100 mph in a 50 mph area, ran three red lights and drove on the grass in some areas.

Peterson refused a breathalyzer test at the time of his arrest.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a second charge of driving under the influence.

Peterson faces up to 30 months in prison and a $10,500 fine. In addition, he may be ordered to complete an alcohol addiction program and up to three years of community control.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 21.

Also in court Thursday:

• Matthew Grimmett, 33, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. He admitted to smoking crack cocaine with family members but told the judge he has since cut ties.

• Dustin Ball, 29, of Marion, pleaded not guilty to possession of a deadly weapon while incarcerated, a first-degree felony. He is set to appear in court again on Oct. 21.

• Bradley Lucas, 28, of Tremont City, attended his informal pretrial hearing for two counts possession of drugs. He waived his right to a speedy trial and is set to appear in court again on Sept. 29.

• Nicole Adkins, 33, of Columbus, was arraigned for violating her community control. She is charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

• Desirae Stultz, 29, of Springfield, attended her formal pretrial hearing. She is charged with grand theft. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

• Shayne Daniel, 49, of London, pleaded guilty to one count drug trafficking, a fourth-degree felony. He will be sentenced on Oct. 21.

• Travis Basham, 35, of London, attended his informal pretrial hearing. He is charged with one count illegal manufacturing of drugs, one count illegal assembly of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs and one count aggravated possession of drugs. His formal pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

• Justin Beane, 26, of Blacklick, attended his informal pretrial hearing. He is charged with two counts trafficking of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. His formal pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

• Lonnie Gallo, 33, of Columbus, attended his informal pretrial hearing. He is charged with two counts grand theft, a third-degree felony, and one count theft, a fifth-degree felony. His formal pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

• Joy Carlos, 23, of London, was arraigned on a community control violation. She sought help from her probation officer on July 6, stating she had relapsed on heroin. She received help and has tested negatively for drugs since.

• Franklin Rinehart, 27, of London, was arraigned on a community control violation. On July 6, Rinehart told his probation officer he had smoked marijuana and attempted suicide. A drug test showed Oxycontin, methamphetamines, THC and benzodisapones in his system. Judge Eamon Costello suggested sending Rinehart to a rehabilitation facility pending an evaluation.

By Erin Thompson

