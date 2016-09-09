Former Mt. Sterling administrator Joe Johnson gets two new lawyers

Former Mount Sterling Administrator Joe Johnson got two new court-appointed defense attorneys last week.

On Sept. 1, Madison County Common Pleas Judge Eamon Costello appointed Mike Murray and Dale Frenz to represent Johnson after allowing Scott Culbert withdrew from the case.

Johnson, 46, hired Culbert in July, following his indictment on 30 counts of racketeering, theft in office, money laundering, record tampering and failing to file income taxes. Johnson is accused of stealing more than $600,000 from village coffers between 2012 and 2016.

Although Johnson earned $60,000 annually as Mount Sterling’s administrator, he filed paperwork last month indicating he is now indigent. As a result, Johnson now qualifies for court-appointed defense counsel.

Costello initially sought a hearing on Culbert’s request to withdraw. But the Delaware-based attorney could not find time for a local appearance.

Costello phoned Culbert and discussed the issue before granting his request to withdraw. What transpired between the two is not public record.

It’s now likely that a Sept. 17 deadline for filing motions in the case will be pushed back, giving the new defense attorneys time to review the prosecution’s evidence.

Murray received notification of his appointment on Wednesday and expects to meet with Johnson in coming days. He said he is unfamiliar with details of the case, beyond the July indictment.

In the meantime, Johnson remains in Tri-County Regional Jail under $500,000 bond.

A jury trial is set for Jan. 10, 2017. Culbert and special prosecutor Bob Smith have said it is likely to run two weeks.

Former Mount Sterling Village Administrator Joe Johnson signals family members in Madison County Common Pleas Court during a hearing last month. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_johnsonincourt-1.jpg Former Mount Sterling Village Administrator Joe Johnson signals family members in Madison County Common Pleas Court during a hearing last month. Andrea Chaffin | The Madison Press

By Jane Beathard The Madison Press

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.