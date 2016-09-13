Restoring Jefferson’s Monticello

Plain City resident Garry Whitley is right where he wants to be professionally.

In Virginia.

Whitley, who ran his own painting business in Madison County for 35 years, is now part of a historical restoration team which is working on hallowed structures in the Old Dominion State.

He and his fellow craftsmen of the Centennial Preservation Group have just finished the rotunda on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and are now at work on the stables located at Monticello, both creations of our third president, Thomas Jefferson.

Monticello was Jefferson’s home from 1770 until his death in 1826. It was built on land he inherited from his father. It is also considered an architectural masterpiece. Jefferson, a architect, created, rebuilt, and revised the house throughout his long life.

Whitley said their work on the rotunda has been completed. It involved removing cornices, which appeared to be sculpted wood, but were actually fabricated from copper.

Following a fire in 1895, the university directed then-project manager Stanford White to do what he could to make the structure fireproof, hence the use of metal instead of wood.

They were removed, repaired and refurbished, then re-installed.

With restoration projects original pieces need to be carefully removed, labeled, that label recorded and carefully handled for shipment to a restoration site, in this case to Columbus Master Coatings for priming and finish coatings, Whitley said.

There was also restoration of plaster as well as wiring, electronics, security installations and air conditioning.

Whitley’s specialty is removing lead paint. Because of the poisonous nature of the substance, Whitley said there is an entire protocol for safe handling of the substance. The chemical used in the process is caustic and is applied with a six-inch putty knife.

The resultant mixture must be encapsulated for 48-72 hours to be stabilized.

At Monticello are the stable and another Jefferson-era building on Mulberry Row. Whitley and his crew are removing ancient paint from the limestone structure. He is supervising a crew to teach the younger men a craft vital to the preservation of the nation’s historic structures.

When the work is completed, the buildings will appear as they did in Jefferson’s day.

At age 63, Whitley is loving what he’s doing and said “I have a few more years in me” to continue to do what he loves.

A Plain City painter is restoring a stable at Monticello, the famous home of President Thomas Jefferson. From left, Chris Witman of Richmond, Virginia, Garry Whitley, of Plain City, and Gary Andrews of Grove City. The paint removal in progress. A photo from the restoration of the Mulberry Row Stable at Monticello in Virginia. This photo was taken before the roof and lean-to were removed.

