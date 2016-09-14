Two face meth-related charges

A London man busted twice for operating a meth lab is facing prison time after pleading guilty to charges in in Madison County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Travis Basham, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. Each count carries a mandatory prison sentence of two to eight years and a mandatory fine up to $15,000.

On Jan. 12, deputies responded to a child welfare check at Basham’s home on Karen Drive, north of the city. During the check, deputies discovered what seemed to be a methamphetamine lab in a shed on the property. The contents of the lab went to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for processing.

Basham was indicted in May on one count of illegal manufacture of drugs, a first-degree felony, one count of illegal possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs and one count aggravated possession of drugs. The possession counts are second-degree felonies.

When deputies arrived at Basham’s house on June 2 for the arrest, they discovered a second methamphetamine lab. He was then charged with aggravated possession of drugs via a bill of information.

Assistant county prosecutor Nick Adkins dropped charges of illegal possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs and illegal manufacturing of drugs as part of a plea bargain.

Basham will be sentenced on Oct. 21.

Also on Tuesday, a California woman accepted a plea bargain that landed her eight years in prison and a hefty fine of $10,000.

Kenia Avendano-Meza, 20, of Los Angeles, was charged with one count aggravated possession of drugs and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies, following a May 31 traffic stop on Interstate 70.

Avendano-Meza, and co-defendant Hector Gonzales-Quintero were caught with approximately six pounds of methamphetamine.

Gonzales-Quintero was sentenced to eight years in prison and fined $10,000 plus court costs, following his Aug. 18 conviction.

Due to the amount of meth involved, Avendano-Meza faced a mandatory prison time of 11 years. As part of a plea agreement, the amount of drugs was reduced. This agreement lowered the sentence to eight years. Adkins also dropped the second charge of aggravated drug trafficking.

Avendano-Meza, a mother of two, cried during the proceedings and had difficulty answering the questions of Judge Eamon Costello. She will serve her eight years at The Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

By Erin Thompson

