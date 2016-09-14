Councilwoman defends Facebook post

A Mount Sterling village council member defended her Facebook post during Monday night’s meeting after a resident told council members he took the social media post as a death threat.

Resident Tom Ward showed council members a screen shot of a post that he said Councilwoman Mary Lou Stiverson Ratliff had made. The post depicted a tree in a wintery graveyard with a noose hanging from it.

Above the picture, it read, “There were about 12 non-spouses in attendance at last night’s meeting. What a shame that the majority of them neither live inside the village limits or own property in the corporation.”

Ward said it seemed to be an order to “shut up or else” and wanted to know what Stiverson Ratliff meant by the post.

“The way I took it, I took it as a threat,” he told council.

Ward handed a copy of the image to Councilwoman Diane Spradlin, who asked Stiverson Ratliff what the image meant.

“What that represents is the feeling I have been leaving the meetings with, from time to time, as though that was the vision of me that they would like to see,” she said.

Spradlin had concerns over the content.

“It would behoove, maybe you and I guess all of us, especially those of us who are in government, who hold positions of responsibility, to comport ourselves with a certain kind of dignity so this kind of thing does not spiral out of control,” Spradlin said. “As far as Mr. Ward’s comment goes, this looks a little offensive to me.”

Stiverson Ratliff told The Madison Press after the meeting, “It was not toward anyone out there, but for the past few meetings I have felt like they would love to see us hang. And it’s not just me, we’ve all felt this way.”

She also said after the meeting that she made that point clear in the comments section of her original post, but it was not included in this screen shot.

Stiverson Ratliff said the post was only visible to her Facebook friends, that she would not post anything about Mount Sterling again and, “even at that, it never mentioned Mount Sterling.”

Ward was still concerned about the content of the post.

“I took it as a death threat,” Ward told the Press after the meeting.

The discussion took place during the regular public comment session of the meeting. A special comment session scheduled to take place after the meeting was not held because no one signed up to speak.

Mayor Lowell Anderson told members of the public during the Aug. 22 council meeting that after the Sept. 12 meeting adjourns, residents who want to discuss council business as it relates to its former administrator can place their name in a box. Then, through what he called “luck of the draw,” they can address council for three minutes.

During the regular comment session, village resident Bobi Little said citizens’ comments were not being responded to during the public comments portion of council meetings, and asked for a response period in every meeting.

She also raised concerns for the evening’s planned special comment session which she said was only open to property owners, business owners and residents, excluding those who pay into the city’s garbage and water.

Anderson interjected two minutes into her comment, saying he felt the provision was sufficient.

Little proceeded to respond, but was interrupted by Anderson as she attempted to finish her comment. She was then allowed to finish and promptly sat down after a brief conclusion.

During the roundtable session of council, Spradlin attempted to put forth a motion for the county joining the Ohio Checkbook, a program through the state treasurer’s office that makes municipal finances accessible online. Anderson gaveled down the proposal, saying he needed advisement from the state auditor if that was a possibility.

After other business was discussed prior to the meeting’s end and before the special public comment session was held, Spradlin asked Anderson how the session could be held outside of the meeting.

“I’m going to adjourn the meeting,” he said, hitting the gavel on his desk.

“But we’re still meeting,” she said.

“No we’re not. We are adjourned as of this minute,” he said.

Other highlights of the meeting:

• Village administrator John Martin reported the new water treatment plant’s well walls are almost finished. The project is still on track for a June 23, 2017 completion date, despite rain delays on work.

• Martin said all but three commercial meters have been installed. He said there are 170 mechanical meters left to change to radio-read meters. He hopes that the project will be done before cold weather starts.

• The bids for the park project were approved by a 5-0 vote by the council. Playground equipment quotes should be awarded soon.

• A grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission is being sought to repair Clevenger Road. Construction would likely begin next summer.

• The council voted 5-0 to move the proposed new water tower closer to the new water treatment plant currently being constructed. Martin said it would save money on construction costs and protect land usage for parks.

• Council voted 5-0 on a first reading to extend the contract with the village’s fiscal officer, Cindy Miller.

• Council passed a measure on its third reading to contract with Clarence Liff Jr. for janitorial services. Anderson told the Press previously that Liff would be paid $25 an hour, but that it would only be one or two hours a week of work. He said Liff has performed the work before, and that paying him hourly instead of by the job would reduce the cost of services by half.

• A finance committee work session has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. The session is open to the public.

• Recorded council meetings will soon be available on the Mount Sterling website.

• Brad Thomas, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting videotaping it, after the meeting told the Press he would regularly be videotaping council meetings and putting them on his “Mt. Sterling Council Meetings” YouTube page.

Reach Maximilian Kwiatkowski at 740-852-1616, ext. 1617, or on Twitter @msfkwiat.

