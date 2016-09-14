Local corn maze goes ‘Peanuts’

A local corn maze will boast a Peanuts theme for its 50th anniversary this fall.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek will feature Linus, Charlie Brown & Snoopy in the pumpkin patch. The maze will cover nine acres on the farm’s lot. It will be open from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.

In addition to the maze, The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek will host a special screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. during the Pumpkin Fest Weekend.

The Milford Center venue will also incorporate Great Pumpkin artwork into other areas of their venue, providing the perfect setting for visitor photo ops with the Peanuts characters.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is one of more than 90 farms in North America selected by Peanuts Worldwide to create a Great Pumpkin maze this year. Collectively, the farms — which are part of The MAiZE network and span North America in two countries and 39 states, from California to New York, Canada to Florida — will reach more than 3.5 million visitors during the Halloween season.

“We’re thrilled to work with Peanuts Worldwide and The MAiZE, Inc. as we customize our corn maze to celebrate It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” stated Randy Rausch, owner of The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek, “Corn mazes are all about providing a fun and interactive experience for our visitors — even the adults feel like kids again! And that’s exactly what Peanuts does: Aren’t we all kids again when we see Snoopy and Charlie Brown? This is the perfect match of holiday traditions.”

“The Great Pumpkin and cornfield mazes are two of the world’s greatest fall traditions, eagerly anticipated by fans every single year, and we’re so excited to bring them together for this landmark anniversary,” stated Jill Schulz, daughter of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, in a release. “As we prepare to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, it’s only fitting that we should find a tribute that’s both joyful and visually compelling, just as my father’s characters have been for more than 65 years.”

Admission to the maze ranges from $9 to $13. For more information, go to www.mazeandberries.com.

The MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is located at 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center.

