‘Battle of 38’ fights the battle against breast cancer

Are you or someone you know a breast cancer survivor?

Madison Health is proud to support the upcoming “Battle of 38” football game to be played at Madison-Plains High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Breast cancer survivors will be recognized during a special halftime ceremony. Participation that evening will include one free admission to the football game, a special parking pass and a pink corsage provided by Madison Health.

Madison Health would be honored for survivors to help us bring a message of hope to others who may be facing this challenge and to spread the word about the importance of early detection.

If you are interested in participating, contact Julie Akers at [email protected] or call Cindy Stout at 740-845-7018. Name(s) and survivor years will need to be provided.

Survivors to be recognized at London, Plains game