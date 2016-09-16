9/11 first responder shares story with West jeff students

Editor’s note: This story was submitted by Emma Frey, an eighth-grade student at West Jefferson Middle School.

“Is anyone down there? This is the United States Marines! Is anyone down there?”

With those words, Sgt. Jason Thomas helped to save the lives of two Port Authority of New York police officers 15 years ago.

Eighth grade students at West Jefferson Middle School got to experience that history first hand on Sept. 8. Thomas, a former United States Marine Sergeant who lived in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, visited their American history classes to tell his story of the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Thomas was living on Long Island at the time, and had found out about the attacks while dropping off his baby daughter at his mother’s house nearby. Thomas had left active duty in August of 2001. He was a civilian now, but he put on his Marine Corps fatigues, and drove into the city. Not to attend class at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice as usual, but to help out at the World Trade Center.

“My mother always told me, ‘You are your brother’s keeper. Never leave your brother behind,’” he said.

Thomas immediately knew he was going to do everything in his power to arrive at the scene as soon as he could. Having grown up in the city, Thomas knew the route. His senior prom was held at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. On any other day, he could drive to the towers easily, but on that day, he ended up getting lost on the way, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“God had a plan for me,” Thomas said.

Thomas drove until his car was just a quarter mile from the World Trade Center. He could see the second tower begin to collapse. Standing next to his car to put on the rest of his gear, Thomas had to kneel and shield his face from the cloud of debris roaring down the street toward him. Concrete, dust, bits of glass, paper, fiberglass, and smoke surrounded him.

“It felt like hot sandpaper,” he said. “It felt violating.”

Not wanting to die on his knees, Thomas decided to move forward.

“Marines move forward, never back,” he told the students.

After the second tower collapsed, most of the survivors surrounding the site appeared to be in shock. There was no organized search occurring, but Thomas knew he had to help. That’s when he met Staff Sergeant Dave Karnes, also a Marine who was no longer in active service. Together they recruited others to help, but were unable to collectively decide on a plan. Thomas decided to begin a search-and-rescue mission, with or without a plan. Together, Thomas and Karnes crossed the street to where the towers had been. The Marines were headed forward.

Thomas and Karnes searched the pile of rubble that filled nearly 16 acres. Broken slabs of concrete, twisted steel columns and beams, jagged steel rebar, and unidentifiable debris covered the site. Fires were still burning in the debris field, and the steel below melted their boots and blistered their gloveless hands.

When the two men saw a void in the pile, they called out “United States Marines! Is anyone down there?” After what seemed like hours, Thomas thought he heard a response. After all of the chaos of the day, he was unsure if what he heard was real or imagined. He called for Karnes to come over, and together they yelled into the void. They both heard a response.

The hole was billowing black smoke. Fire was visible inside. Karnes disregarded his own safety and began to back down into the narrow space. Thomas followed, but lost his footing and fell several feet into the darkness. Having the wind knocked out of him but otherwise unharmed, he crawled on his belly until reaching Karnes and the trapped man. He told them that his name was Will Jimeno, a Port Authority police officer, and that his Sergeant John McLoughlin was trapped even further down in the pile of rubble.

After hours of hard work, with the help of later arriving first responders, the two officers, John McLoughlin and William Jimeno were pulled from the rubble, and taken to receive medical help. They are still recovering from their injuries to this day.

Thomas remained at the site, now called Ground Zero, for the next 21 days. Walking through the crowds on the way into the site, family members of the victims handed him pictures of their loved ones, asking him to search for their father, sister, or spouse that they knew was still alive. Each day, he worked through the smoke and the dust to try to find them, at night their voices called to him when he tried to sleep. When the mission at the site was officially designated a recovery effort, and not a rescue, did he decide that his work was finished and that it was time to go home.

Returning to his normal life, Thomas tried to put the memory of 9/11 behind him. He didn’t tell his wife and family about his work there. For five years, he remained unknown to much of the world. It was only after seeing commercials advertising the movie World Trade Center, that he decided to come forward to identify himself as the Sergeant Thomas who was at Ground Zero. Will Jimeno and John McLoughlin could finally give Jason Thomas the thank you that was long overdue, a thank you for not leaving his brothers behind.

Jenna Shepherd, an eighth grade student who heard the story that Thomas told her class, said, “I thought that his message was inspiring. It is important to care for us to care for one another and not be selfish.”

