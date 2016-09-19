Area man arrested for public indecency

A previously convicted sexual offender was arrested and charged with public indecency Thursday.

Steven W. George, 59, of South Vienna, was arrested on the third-degree misdemeanor charge at his residence Thursday morning without incident, according to Det. Greg Perkins of the London Police Department.

The Sept. 4 police report stated a man exposed himself to an 18-year-old employee at the London Kroger in the deli/bakery area.

George was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail following his arrest, according to Perkins. Madison County Clerk records show he was released after posting bond.

George was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1998 and public indecency in 2005, according to the National Sex Offender Public Website and County Clerk records, respectively.

He will be arraigned 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Madison County Municipal Court.

