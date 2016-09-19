London man hurt in Florida accident

A London man injured in a Florida car crash that has claimed the lives of three other men.

Craig Jackson, 31, of London, was among several central Ohio victims in the accident, which occurred about midnight Saturday in Bay County, Florida.

Five central Ohio residents were in the same minivan when they were struck by Ford F-150 that ran a stop sign, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Anthony Gouge, 30, of Columbus, and Eric Young, 25, of Chillicothe, died in the accident. William Gouge II, 29, of Columbus, died in the hospital Sunday after being in critical condition.

Jackson and Joshua Martin, 33, of Columbus, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The men were in Florida for the World Sports League World Softball Championships. All were members of the Columbus-based Xtreme Associates/Harpers/Miken softball team.

Cody Shirah, 21, was driving the F-150 at the time of the crash. He and a passenger, Kristun Tullier, also 21, remain in serious condition. Both are from Panama City.

