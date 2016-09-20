Farm Science Review begins today

Madison County’s population will temporarily surge over the next three days as agricultural enthusiasts gather at the Farm Science Review.

Economic development leaders say local businesses should take advantage of the crowd.

Sponsored by Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the agricultural event will be held through Thursday on the Molly Caren Agricultural Center at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and State Route 38. The trade show features field demonstrations, more than 630 exhibitors, and 180 educational presentations.

The Review annually draws between 110,000 and 130,000 farmers, growers, producers and agricultural enthusiasts from across the U.S. and Canada and offers more than 4,000 product lines from 630 commercial exhibitors.

Topics include growing hops in Ohio, raising miniature beef cattle, hydroponic production, growing super fruits, a grain market update, field demonstrations and much more.

Local businesses are hoping the attendees will be hungry for some London, Ohio fare, as well.

Businesses should advertise their services near the Review site, and then be ready for the crowds, said David Kell, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Community Improvement Corporation.

“We make sure to let the businesses know the Farm Science Review is coming up and to be prepared,” Kell said.

His advice is to have signs that catch the eye, and put them in an appropriate place.

“We want to make sure we remind them that people are traveling across the country,” he said. “Take advantage of this opportunity and really look at ways to bring people to your establishment.”

One business doing so is Cappy’s Pizza. The longtime family-owned pizzeria posted on its sign, “Welcome Farm Science Review.” It’s the second Review since Cappy’s moved to its new, larger Lafayette Street location.

Manager Taura Capuano-Auddino said she’s hoping to draw in more travelers with the sign. She remembers night shift being a bit busier last year with a “nice rush” at dinner.

“This year we’re prepared,” she said. The goal is to get people to say “go to Cappy’s,” she added.

“All the more people in town’s not going hurt us,” she said. “It’s only going to help.”

Tickets to the Farm Science Review are $7 in advance, $10 at the gate, and free for children 5 and younger. They are available from county offices of Extension, from agribusinesses, or online at fsr.osu.edu/onlineticketform.

The following is the schedule for the first day of the Farm Science Review:

Ask The Expert, 426 Friday Ave.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. — Stressed? No Worries!

10:20 a.m. — Do Your Kids Want the Farm?

10:40 a.m. — Economic Returns to Drainage

11 a.m. — Pigs, Flu and You!

11:20 a.m. — Grain Marketing Update

11:40 a.m. — Antimicrobial Use and Resistance

Noon — Busting the Myths of GMOs

12:20 p.m. — Grain Marketing Update

12:40 p.m. — Drinking Raw Milk!

1 p.m. — Liquidity and Risk Management: Facts Everyone Should Know

1:20 p.m. — Flying Legal Under the New Drone Laws

1:40 p.m. — Cash Rental Rates for the Long Term

2 p.m. — Antimicrobial Use and Resistance

2:20 p.m. — Estimated Profitability of 2017 Crops

2:40 p.m. — Do’s and Don’ts of Dealing with Trespassers

Small Farm Center Building, corner of Equipment Avenue and Beef Street

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10:30 a.m. — Growing Hops in Ohio, an update CCA CEU CM 1

11:30 a.m. — Understanding the Need for Forage Testing CCA CEU CM 1

12:30 p.m. — How’s the Health of Your Small Farm’s Balance Sheet?

1:30 p.m. — Small-Scale Poultry Production

2:30 p.m. — Managing Available Nitrogen from Manure Compost and Cover Crops CCA CEU NM 1

Small Farm Center Tent, corner of Corn Avenue and Beef Street

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. — Specialty Crops for the Ohio Plate

11 a.m. — Postharvest Sanitizer Use for Fruits and Vegetables

Noon — Getting Started in Hydroponic Production CCA CEU CM 1

1 p.m. — Developing a Successful Farm on 20 Acres

2 p.m. — Growing Under Cover: Are High Tunnels or Greenhouses for You? CCA CEU CM 1

Trotter Field Demonstrations

Tuesday, Sept. 20

12:30 p.m. — GPS Technology/Strip-till; Nutrient Application Equipment; Tillage, including Vertical Tillage; UAV (Drone); Soil Sampling; Planter Technology

1:30 p.m. — Corn Harvest; Corn Stalk Baling and Wrapping; Stalk Shredders

2:15 p.m. — Soybean Harvest

All day — Field Drainage Installation

Utizinger Memorial Garden, near Friday Avenue and Market Street

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. — Tree ID

11 a.m. — Container Gardening

Noon — Benefits of Honeybees

1 p.m. — Winter Annuals Weed ID and Control

2 p.m. — Choosing Healthy Plant Material

Gwynne Conservation Area

Cabin

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Things You Should Consider Before Selling Your Timber

11:30 to 12:30 p.m. — Creepy Crawlers in Your Woods

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Zika Virus Update for Ohio

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Wildlife Night Sounds

2:30 to 3 p.m. — Attracting Songbirds to Your Property

Wildlife and Aquatics

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Grazing Warm-Season Grasses CCA CEU CM 1

11:30 to 12:30 p.m. — Hunting and Trapping Rules and Regulations

12:30 to 1 p.m. — Pollinators and Native Plants CCA CEU PM 1/2

1 to 2 p.m. — Fish Cover

2 to 3 p.m. — Methods for Reducing Black Vulture and Coyote Predation on Livestock

Woodland Amphitheater

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Prairie Plant ID Walk CCA CEU SW 1

11:30 to 12:30 p.m. — Invasive Species Identification and Control

1 to 1:30 p.m. — What’s New in the World of Invasive Species CCA CEU PM 1/2

1:30 to 2 p.m. — Trees and Taxes

2 to 2:30 p.m. — Tree ID

Business leaders hope to draw in hungry guests

By Andrea Chaffin [email protected]

