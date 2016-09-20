Commissioners proclaim September ‘Recovery Month’

In an attempt to encourage people to make a change in their lives, Madison County Commissioners have deemed September as “Recovery Month.”

The proclamation was planned in conjunction with the London Recovery Project. Both agencies hope the event will help spread awareness of the fight against drug and alcohol abuse across Madison County.

“A lot of other communities have done something about this, but in a rural setting things seem to move slower,” said LRP member Dale McNeal. “We want people to know there is a second chance.”

Commissioners have been supportive of the group’s efforts hoping to fight what is known clinically as Substance Use Disorder. They hope that groups like the LRP can fill in the gaps of government efforts to combat this issue.

“Substance Use Disorder can happen to any of us,” said Commissioner David Dhume. “We’re grateful to you and we’re proud of what you’ve done.”

Commissioner Paul Gross stressed the importance of fighting addiction and effectiveness of the rehabilitation LRP promotes. He spoke about an individual who abused drugs but decided to make a change in his life. The man became a successful truck driver and has avoided relapse through conscientious effort.

“When you feel like you have your back to the wall, it’s nice to know local government and the community are there to help you,” said Gross.

Due to miscommunication, an official declaration was not signed today but will be drafted and signed as soon as possible, commissioners said.

The LRP was founded in August 2014, according to the group’s Outreach director, Josh Rowen. The goal of the group has been educating and providing resources for the public to end the stigma of substance abuse and for victims on how to get help.

In other county business:

• Wayne Roberts, president of the Madison County Park Board, said the re-sealing of Midway Street to the Clark County line went well with only a few issues.

Roberts also reported Julie Walcott from the Ohio Department of Transportation contacted him about having London host the official opening for U.S. Bicycle Route 50. The plans are still in the preliminary stages.

There are also early discussions over opening a new bike path through London’s downtown to encourage more visitors from Columbus.

• The London chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented an official declaration for the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week 2016, commemorating the drafting of the American constitution, which was signed by the commissioners.

• Madison Health officials met with commissioners to give an update on the upcoming $26 million expansion project. Construction will begin in spring 2017 on a two-story, 24,000-square-foot addition at the front of the hospital. The addition will face North Main Street and cover most of the current front of the hospital, providing a new front entrance and lobby, and — most notably — a new emergency department. The plans are in preliminary stages with designs starting in October and construction not starting until spring or summer 2017, officials said.

London Recovery Project and Madison County Commissioners pose for photo after meeting Monday morning. From left are front row: Sharon Moltz, Jean Perry, Patty Abbott and Dale McNeal; second row: Greta H. Mayer, CEO of Mental Health and Recovery Board, Commissioner Paul Gross, Kevin Scarberry, Commissioner Mark Forrest, Commissioner David Dhume and Matt Miller. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_8347-1.jpg London Recovery Project and Madison County Commissioners pose for photo after meeting Monday morning. From left are front row: Sharon Moltz, Jean Perry, Patty Abbott and Dale McNeal; second row: Greta H. Mayer, CEO of Mental Health and Recovery Board, Commissioner Paul Gross, Kevin Scarberry, Commissioner Mark Forrest, Commissioner David Dhume and Matt Miller. Maximilian Kwiatkowski | The Madison Press

By Maximilian Kwiatkowski [email protected]

Maximilian Kwiatkowski can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1617 or on twitter @MSFKwiat.

