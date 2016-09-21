Painting of historic school donated

This oil painting of St. Joseph Academy, London’s first Catholic school, will soon hang in St. Patrick School on Elm Street. Local artist Kay Majka, center, painted this likeness from a Madison County Historical Society photograph. St. Patrick Principal Jacob Froning, Ph.D., right, and Deacon Dan Hann accepted Majka’s donation on Sept. 14. St. Joseph Academy was built in 1874 near the intersection of High and Walnut streets. It was originally staffed by Ursuline nuns and later by Sisters of Mercy. The building was razed in 1959, following sale to London City Schools. The former London Primary School now stands on the site.

