Meet the candidates Monday

Madison County voters will have a chance next week to hear from the candidates who want to represent them.

A meet the candidates forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Madison County Senior Citizens Center, 280 W. High St., London.

Candidates in contested races for county commissioner, county engineer, state representative and state senator have been invited to answer questions. Candidates running unopposed have been invited to make a statement.

The event is hosted by Ready FM WCYC-LP and the senior citizens center. It will be moderated by Henry Comer, a local business owner and former candidate for mayor of London.

Greg Eades, the host of Ready FM’s weekly show “Community Matters,” is organizing the event.

“We felt it was good that people of Madison County meet the candidates prior to the elections,” he said.

Candidates will not be given the questions prior to the forum, and audience members will have a chance to ask their would-be representatives questions by handing them to a volunteer at the forum before it starts. Eades asked that the questions be fair, open-ended and respectful.

“We’re not trying to call people out,” he said.

The event will be broadcast live on the radio station at 105.1. Individuals can also listen to it live at readyfm.com. The forum will be rebroadcast at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 during the time “Community Matters” airs.

There are two seats available for Madison County commissioner. Incumbent Republican Mark Forrest is being challenged by Ron Roach, a Democrat. David Hunter, a Republican, will face off against Andra Troyer, an independent, in the commission seat currently held by Paul Gross.

In the race for county engineer, independent candidate Steven Lamphear is challenging Republican Bryan Dhume, the incumbent. Dhume was appointed following the dead of former engineer Bryan Dhume before running in the primary uncontested.

State Rep. Bill Dean, a Xenia Republican who was appointed to the seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, is being challenged by London Democrat Barb Niemeyer in the 74th District. Dean was appointed when now State Sen. Robert Hackett, a Republican, was appointed to the senate and left the house.

Democrat Matthew Kirk is challenging Hackett, a Republican, for the 10th District seat in the Ohio Senate. Hackett was appointed to the seat and is running to keep it.

Persons in contested races to answer questions during forum

By Lora Abernathy [email protected]

Reach Lora Abernathy at 937-382-2574, ext. 2511, or on Twitter @AbernathyLora.

