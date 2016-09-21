Former Peebles employee charged with stealing from store

A former Peebles employee pleaded no contest to charges related to stealing from the department store in court on Monday following a lengthy hearing.

Brianna Ryan, 20, of West Jefferson, pleaded to one count of theft and one count of tampering with evidence, both fifth-degree felonies, following a four-hour hearing in Madison County Common Pleas Court. She turned down a plea agreement to drop one of the charges.

Ryan is accused of stealing about $1,853 from January to March 2016 from the London Peebles store, 222 Lafayette St. She’s accused of stealing cash directly from the register and removing items from the store and then returning them, reimbursing her personal account for the return.

The store manager testified Ryan said she had been stealing from the department store to help her grandmother pay for medical expenses.

Defense attorney Danielle Erb filed a motion Sept. 2 to suppress evidence from Peebles’ loss prevention officer, including video footage that appeared to show Ryan taking cash out of the department store register.

Erb also motioned to suppress a written confession from Ryan, saying Ryan’s statements were not voluntarily made and she was not read her Miranda rights before an interview with Peebles company leaders. Erb said her client has been misled from the loss prevention officer.

Judge Eamon Costello overruled the motion because the loss prevention officer is employed by Peebles, a private entity, and not the state.

Costello cited the 1986 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court from the case Colorado vs. Connelly.

“Even the most outrageous behavior by a private party seeking to secure evidence against a defendant does not make that evidence inadmissible under the due process law,” he said.

Ryan will be sentenced Oct 21. She faces up to 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

