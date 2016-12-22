CIC to help MCBDD expand bus garage

The Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities is partnering up with the CIC to renovate a garage for its buses.

John LaCivita, the organization services director for the DD, said the project is a 35-foot-by-40 foot expansion of the current bus garage behind the department’s offices on 500 Elm St.

“It’s not for storage, but for maintenance of our vehicles,” he said. “The current configuration doesn’t accommodate enough space for a vehicle lift, which we need to work on the buses.”

While the lift is the immediate concern, LaCivita said there are plans to house equipment to maintain the buses’ tires. The internal maintenance saves the MCBDD a considerable amount of money.

The department uses a fleet of 40 buses and vans to transport individuals with disabilities to work, school or other places as they can’t get on their own.

The buses are also used by Jobs and Family Services, as well as the local Veterans Affairs department, who are billed by MCBDD for their services.

The department also offers a private pay option, which uses the buses to pick up other residents who have no other means of transportation in return for a small fee.

In a report sent to the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities in 2011, the MCBDD said they helped one individual save $600 a month in transportation costs to work with the help of the program.

LaCivita said it was estimated the department drove about one million miles last year.

Pending approval by Madison County commissioners, the plan is to give the Madison County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) temporary control over the property for the construction.

The economic development organization will oversee the construction and hire the contractor to do the job, which will be funded through the MCBDD’s capital fund. The money will pass through to the CIC. After the construction is complete, the property will return to the MCBDD.

“It’s purely a cost-saving measure,” said David Kell, director of the CIC. “For example, the CIC is not required to pay prevailing wage, but the board would be required because it is a government agency.”

Prevailing wage is required to be paid to skilled trades employees on public improvement construction projects. In Madison County, a roofer, for example, would have to be paid $40.91 an hour along with the potential to earn an overtime wage of $53.96.

Because the CIC is not a government agency, but a private organization, it has more leeway negotiating these contracts.

In return, the CIC will charge the MCBDD 3 percent of the total project cost.

Officials declined to give an estimate of what that cost could be.

This process was used for other county government projects as well, such as the renovation of the fairgrounds in 2014.

When the project was brought forth to the commissioners Monday morning, they encouraged them to do a three bid process to find the best contractor for the project.

Commissioner Paul Gross encouraged hiring local, but told the MCBDD and CIC to consider other options as well if they are considerably more affordable.

“We got lots of qualified folks in Madison County to do that work, but if they win before they submit their bid, it’s going to be a higher cost,” he said.

County Prosecutor Steve Pronai is preparing the agreement to be considered by the commissioners next week.

The project itself won’t likely begin until the spring.

By Maximilian Kwiatkowski

Maximilian Kwiatkowski can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1617 or on Twitter @MSFKwiat,

