Carrying on a tradition, LFD pushes in new truck

Out with the old; in with the new.

Members of the London Fire Department carried on a tradition Tuesday upon the arrival of the department’s new fire truck. Firefighters pushed out the old truck — literally — and pushed in the new truck.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, hand drawn fire engines and ladder wagons had to be pushed back into the station by hand. Horse drawn steam engines that followed could be backed up by the engineers, but it was difficult to align the steam connections on the engine with those in the station, so the horses were disconnected and the steamers were also often pushed back into the station by hand.

The department traded in its 90-foot, 1991 model truck for $25,000. The new 100-foot truck is a 2004 model with an aerial platform. The department bought it for about $250,000, said Chief Todd Eades. A new 100-foot ladder costs about $1.5 million, he said.

The truck originally came from Independence, Missouri.

The department last purchased a new truck in 2006. The company’s fleet include six vehicles: three engines, one ladder truck, one grass truck and one utility truck.

