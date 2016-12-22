London Police Department hosts fourth annual Shop with a Cop

Police swarmed the toy aisle inside the London Walmart on Wednesday, but they weren’t cracking down on shoplifters — they were giving children a special Christmas treat.
Members of the London Police Department and Mayor Pat Closser took several families Christmas shopping for the department’s fourth annual “Shop with a Cop.”
The four participating families had fallen into circumstances where they may not have been able to provide Christmas gifts for their children otherwise.
“Everybody deserves a Christmas,” Closser said.
Each cop was paired with a child and the duo would peruse the toy aisles. The officers retrieved toys high on the shelves, kept tally of the cost and encouraged the children to get what they wanted.
“We are out here as a figure… it’s great to see the kids not afraid of the cops,” said police Chief Glenn Nicol.
Before long, the carts were filled with baby dolls, Tonka trucks and building blocks.
Money for the shopping trip is raised primarily during a Thanksgiving Eve fundraiser at the Crown Sports Lounge. Donated items, such as gift certificates to local businesses, are raffled off.
Businesses around town contribute financially as well. Xpress Fitness, at 118 W. High St. in London, put a collection bin in its facility. Owner Laura Miller matched the contributions and, along with her two daughters, lent a hand in person on Wednesday.
The money raised has literally doubled each year, according to organizer Stacey Jordan.
Roughly $300 was raised in 2013. In 2015, around $1,500 came in.
“Seeing the city of London come together as a community shows why London is so special,” Closser said.
