The Madison Senior Living Community helped to raise $3,000 for the Holiday Helpers Toy Drive and collected more than 50 new toys.

The community held a “Tour of Trees” silent auction on Dec. 1. Businesses in the community donated 13 trees, 13 wreaths and six decorated pallets for the auction. The community made the Christmas pallets.

The toys were donated during their November Community Lunch Bunch by residents of the organization. The event raised $1,335 and the home office (Chancellor Healthcare) doubled the dollar amount and rounded it up to $3,000.

“The community truly believes in giving back to the community. This event showed what wonderful staff and neighbors Madison Senior Living Community truly has,” a spokesperson said. “They are proud to be a part of such a caring community.”

Holding some of the toys that were collected for the Holiday Helpers Toy Drive are from left: Jeremy Douglas, Grace Kaufman, Brad Rothgeb, Patti Blazer, Megan Fulton, Michelle LaMaster and Melissa Watson.

Senior community makes Christmas contribution