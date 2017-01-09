Members of the London Rotary Club recognized outgoing president Mike Hensel, left, during his last meeting on Thursday. Hensel, former director of the London Public Library, started a new job as the director of a Dayton-area library, which required him to step down from his role as Rotary president halfway through the term. New president Kelly Snyder, right, presented Hensel with the plaque for his years of service, and jokingly noted he gets “half a gavel.”

