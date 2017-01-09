Adkins new Republican chair

Republicans in Madison County have a new leader.

Members of the party’s central committee elected Nick Adkins as the organization’s chair last week. Adkins succeeds Steve Saltsman, former Madison County sheriff, who served as the chair for seven years, and as a member of the central committee for 34 years.

Saltsman, 74, announced his resignation last month to “move on and let some of the younger people have a turn at the fun.”

Adkins, 34, has been a member of the party’s non-elected executive committee for three years. He has worked as an assistant Madison County prosecuting attorney since 2013.

He is a graduate of Madison-Plains High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Otterbein College and attended law school at Capital University.

The attorney also takes over Saltsman’s position as representative of the fourth ward. The unexpired term expires May 2018. He was the only individual to apply for the positions.

Adkins said it’s “an honor” to succeed Saltsman.

“I’m hopeful that a renewed energy and fresh ideas will expand the influence of the central committee across the county and strengthen the party,” he said.

His goals include revitalizing fundraisers, increasing the party’s social media presence, fostering growth and seeking out qualified Republican candidates.

The party’s next fundraising event, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, will take place Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church in London. Keynote speaker is Ohio Auditor Dave Yost.

Adkins http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NickAdkins-1.jpg Adkins