Deadline nears to file election petitions

Many of London’s elected officials are running for re-election.

Thirteen individuals — all Republicans, but one — have taken out petitions to run in the May 2 primary election, as of Monday afternoon.

The deadline to file a partisan petition with the board of elections is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

London’s council consists of a president, four ward representatives and three at-large representatives.

Council president Jennifer Hitt, first ward councilman Trint Hatt, third ward councilwoman Lora Long, fourth ward councilman Rex Castle and at-large councilman Josh Peters have all filed petitions for their respective positions.

Treasurer Jason Schwaderer and auditor Nick Szabo have picked up petitions for their respective positions, though neither had filed as of Monday.

Megan Douglas, who currently serves as an at-large council member, has picked up petitions for at-large and the second ward seats. Dick Minner is currently the second ward council member, and has indicated he does not plan to seek re-election.

In addition to Douglas, James Boyd and Richard Hays have also picked up petitions for the second ward seat.

Stephanie Dozer-Presley, the sole Democrat, picked up a petition to run as an at-large candidate, as did Henry Comer, who made a bid for mayor two years ago.

John Stahl picked up a petition to challenge Hitt for council president.

The validity of the petitions will be reviewed and approved by the board of elections next month.

Individuals wishing to run as independent candidates have until May 1 to file their petitions. Councilwoman Brenda Russell, an independent, is currently holding one of the three at-large seats.

London is the only partisan council in Madison County.

By Andrea Chaffin [email protected]

Andrea Chaffin can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619 or via Twitter @AndeeWrites.

