Madison Health breaks ground

Madison County officials came together Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Madison Health’s upcoming renovations.

Seven community leaders spoke before a crowd for the commemorative event as the London-based hospital on 210 N. Main St. proceeds with its massive expansion of it’s facilities.

Tom Blincoe, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees, thanked the community for coming together to help donate money to start the project. According to their most recent newsletter, they’ve raised $3 million out of a total of $6 million they hope to receive for the $25 million project.

“This day would not be possible without the help of the community and all of their donations,” he said. “This is a big beautiful day and we know there was a lot of hard work behind it.”

Among the additions is a new cancer facility, which was praised as a great new addition by Dr. Michael Caligiuri, who serves as a director of Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, CEO of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, as well as president of the American Association for Cancer Research.

“There is a continuum of care, of those in need throughout the country,” he said. “You hear those three words ‘you have cancer’ you know life is going to go on, but life is going to change forever. And you turn to your medical community, you need that continuum of care. You want to be treated in your community.”

As previously reported, a two-story, 24,000-square-foot addition will be constructed at the front of the hospital. It will house a 12,000-square-foot emergency department on the first floor, tripling the space currently allotted to the ER, and a new cancer center on the second floor. The Park Avenue Medical Building will also be connected with the main hospital.

The addition will face North Main Street and cover most of the current front of the hospital, providing a new front entrance and lobby on the hospital’s south side on Park Avenue.

A new, 90-degree entrance for ambulances on Main Street will be built, while what is now considered the hospital’s main entrance will become a side entrance mostly used by the obstetrics department. That entry way to this new cancer facility will also receive a facelift to make rooms feel more like hotels with new furniture.

Ohio State Senator Bob Hackett (R), who represents Madison County in the 10th District, said it was amazing to see how far the hospital has come in the 55 years since it’s founding.

“People don’t realize it’s not easy to build a rural hospital when you’re so close to Columbus,” he said.

Ceremony held for start of construction of new facilities

By Maximilian Kwiatkowski [email protected]

