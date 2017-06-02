Veterans present flag

Members of Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 746 of London, as well as the local American Legion Post, do not want to see any flag pole go unused, or be used with a flag in less-than-good shape.

This week, representatives from the organizations presented a new American Flag to residents of a London home operated by Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities. In addition to honoring the residents with the flag, they were shown how to properly raise, lower, and fold the flag.

The tattered old flag was then transported to the London American Legion Post for proper disposal.

For more information, contact the London American Legion Post at 740-852-9196.

On hand for the presentation of the flag to residents of a London home operated by Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities were from left: Bill “Chop” Whitelow, Jack Cunningham, Linda Stier, American Legion Post No. 105 Auxiliary President, Gary Groves, Michael Wilhoit, David Cunningham, Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 746 Commander, and Joyce Cunningham. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Flagpresentationpiccol.jpg On hand for the presentation of the flag to residents of a London home operated by Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities were from left: Bill “Chop” Whitelow, Jack Cunningham, Linda Stier, American Legion Post No. 105 Auxiliary President, Gary Groves, Michael Wilhoit, David Cunningham, Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 746 Commander, and Joyce Cunningham. Contributed photo | MCBDD