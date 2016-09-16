Read this summer, dunk the principal

Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson encouraged students to read during the summer months with a special incentive. Students who read 12 hours or more (and turned in their reading log at the beginning of the school year) earned the opportunity to dunk a teacher or staff member.

Twenty teachers and administrators volunteered to go in the dunk tank. The weather was hot so the dunked teachers were the coolest people outside.

Sue Barte, principal had the most requests to dunk her, with Kevin Cutler, physical education teacher, a close second.

Katie Burke, third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School, after she was dunked into the dunk tank. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Burkeafterdunkpiccol.jpg Katie Burke, third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School, after she was dunked into the dunk tank. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School Katie Burke, third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School, waits to be dunked into the dunk tank. http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Burkebeforedunkpiccol.jpg Katie Burke, third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School, waits to be dunked into the dunk tank. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School