Junior Achievement seeks volunteers for 2016-2017 classes

Now that school is back in session, Junior Achievement of Mad River Region is ready to meet with volunteers in the Madison County area to prepare them to teach Junior Achievement programs, according to a news release.

Junior Achievement programs currently reach more than 650 kindergarten through high school students each year in the London and West Jefferson areas, focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness. Demand for Junior Achievement programs by local schools typically outpaces the number of volunteers available to deliver them.

Program materials and training are provided by Junior Achievement, and the time commitment is flexible, as easy as one hour a week over five weeks.

Louise Lambert, Junior Achievement Area President, said, “Junior Achievement volunteers are JA’s superheroes. These dedicated men and women care about the future of our young people enough to give of their time and talents. We want to get the word out to our community about how enriching the JA experience is for students and volunteers alike, to engage with more potential volunteers to expand local students’ access to JA’s life­changing programs.”

Junior Achievement programs give young people the opportunity to learn and apply important life skills such as budgeting, conducting a successful job search, and how to be entrepreneurial.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities or how to sponsor a class, call Crystal Steiner, Junior Achievement Program Manager, at 937-323-­4725, ext. 12 or email [email protected]

About Junior Achievement Mad River Region

Junior Achievement Mad River Region provides Junior Achievement programs to students in Madison, Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties. This year their office will deliver programs to 405 classrooms in their area.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands­ on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.5 million students per year in 114 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.8 million students served by operations in 120 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

