Parent workshops to be offered Thursday at Tolles

Tolles will open its doors to the community during open house from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, and offer several workshops during the event for parents. The event is free and open to the public at 7877 U.S. Route 42 South, Plain City.

The district is planning to offer parents several information workshops on various important educational topics. These include:

• A special college and career readiness workshop from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for parents of students in sixth through eighth grade to help ensure they are prepared for high school, college and the workforce. This session is open to any parent in Tolles’ seven school district region.

• A special Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) session with school counselor Susie Boggs, who will discuss important changes that have been made to the student federal aid process, including how the new process is much earlier for many colleges as the application opens on Saturday, Oct. 1. This session is open to parents of senior students from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

• A question and answer session from 7 to 7:30 p.m. for current Tolles families to learn more about the Madison County Workforce Readiness Credential available for students to earn while at Tolles that can beneficial towards future employability.

“There have been significant changes to the FAFSA process this year, and many parents are unaware of these changes,” said Boggs. “For parents of our senior students planning for college, this session will provide vital information in securing financial aid for postsecondary options.”

For more information email [email protected] or call 614-873-4666, ext. 4414.

