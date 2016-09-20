RAMTEC adding new training tools

As advanced manufacturing continues to grow in the region so does the demand for a skilled workforce. Tolles’ RAMTEC Center is addressing the demand by offering adults short-term trainings through partnerships with FANUC Robotics and Parker Hydraulics.

The RAMTEC Center features robotics and training equipment that replicates what exists in local manufacturers.

“Adults looking to advance their careers or learn a brand new skill that can lead to career advancement or a career path in the in-demand industry of advanced manufacturing should consider taking advantage of these short-term trainings,” stated Milt Kniss, RAMTEC Coordinator at Tolles.

Tolles RAMTEC is launching a new FANUC handling tool operations and programming training starting on Oct. 6. The training is offered either as a day class or evening class. FANUC provides industry-leading robotics, CNC systems, and factory automation and area manufacturers are looking for skilled workers in this area. Trainings for Parker hydraulics and pneumatics will be scheduled soon.

There are also customized trainings available for those interested in learning a new skill in welding and automotive restoration.

The RAMTEC offerings will be on display and those interested can learn more from RAMTEC officials during the Tolles Career & Technical Career Community Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event is free and open to the public at 7877 U.S. Route 42 South, Plain City.

For more information email [email protected] or call 614-873-4666, ext. 4414

http://madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TollesCareerandTechnicalCenterlogocol-5.jpg