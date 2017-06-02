Cars on display at Cruise-in

More than 40 cars were lined up on display at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Der Dutchman in Plain City for the Der Dutchman Cruise-in every Thursday through Sept. 28. Pictured is Woody Combs, of Columbus, and his 1967 fully restored Mercury Comet, two-door hardtop with a 289-V8 engine. Admission to the car show is free, and there is food, refreshments and door prizes.

