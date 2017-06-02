Posted on by

Cars on display at Cruise-in


More than 40 cars were lined up on display at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Der Dutchman in Plain City for the Der Dutchman Cruise-in every Thursday through Sept. 28. Pictured is Woody Combs, of Columbus, and his 1967 fully restored Mercury Comet, two-door hardtop with a 289-V8 engine. Admission to the car show is free, and there is food, refreshments and door prizes.


More than 40 antique, historical and collectable cars were on display Thursday at the Plain City Der Dutchman Cruise-in.


