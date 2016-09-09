Do you need a second opinion?

This week, I noticed that the air-conditioning in my car wasn’t very cold. So I purchased one of the “do it yourself” kits to recharge the system. Well, apparently my car’s readings are different than what the instructions said and the system was over charged and there was absolutely no cold air blowing into the cabin at all.

Great! Now what?

The next day I called the manufacturer and explained what I had done, and the CSR told me the product was made for “most cars” and that my car was not on the “most car” list. Long story short, he told me to get two estimates to fix my car, send in the claim form he would send to me and I could expect a refund in six to eight weeks.

How many times are we required to get two or three estimates, or to get a “second opinion?” If the doctor tells us it’s cancer, we would get a second opinion. Or if the doctor tells us we need surgery, we would probably get a second opinion. The lawyer tells us we need to sue someone, once again, we might get a second opinion. Or the repairman tells us we need a new water heater, we’d probably get a second opinion. It’s just good advice to get a second opinion.

Could I ask you if you have gotten a “second opinion” about spiritual things? I was raised in a denomination that required me to have three years of Catechism before I could become a confirmed member of the church. For 25 years of my life, I was not told the truth about eternal life. It wasn’t until I was older, that a pastor took me aside and explained to me what the Bible says about Heaven, eternal life, and spiritual things.

I am so glad that even though I was believer in God, what I believed about God and eternal life would not have gotten me into Heaven. He was bold enough to ask me this question: “If what you believe is not the truth, would you want to know the truth?” Of course, I wanted to know the truth, I didn’t want to spend my eternity in hell, I wanted to go to Heaven when I died. Who wouldn’t?

This past week, I had the pleasure to talk to a lady who was raised in the church all of her life. But she has been visiting our church and I preach that eternal life is a gift from God but it has to be received and that not everyone who goes to church is going to Heaven. She got to thinking and asked me to talk with her. I did, and about an hour later, she accepted the gift of eternal life, had her name written in the Book of Life, and when she dies, she will spend her eternity in Heaven with God. I showed her scripture that guarantees it.

Have you come to the place in your spiritual life, where if you died today, you know that you will spend your eternity in Heaven? If not, you can know and the Bible tells us we can. If you’d like a “second opinion” I would be glad to talk with you about your eternal destiny and show you, in your Bible, what the Bible says we must do in order to spend our eternity in Heaven with God. Call me and let’s talk. It might be the most important meeting of your life.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

We’d love to have you and your family worship with us this Sunday. If you don’t have a home church, please check us out at 10:45 a.m. You will be glad you did.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at [email protected] , www.3C-Church.org or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

