Please tell F.R.A.N. about Jesus

Friday, May 26 several of us from the London, Plain City and the Columbus area, rode our motorcycles to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 30th Anniversary Rolling Thunder parade. The event is a reminder to America that there are still POW’s and MIA’s from previous wars we have fought in, and to encourage the leaders of our country to do something to bring these men and women home. Each year, the event gets larger and larger with motorcyclists coming from literally all over the world to be part of it. We saw all kinds of motorcycles (mostly Harleys) but others too. The expected number of bikes for this year’s event was set at one million, but I have heard there was anywhere from 1.2 million to 1.4 million bikes there. All I can tell you is there were a lot of bikes in D.C. and everywhere you looked, you would see motorcyclists.

By the favor of God, our groups was able to be staged in the very first area and we only waited about 30 minutes to get into the parade. In one telecast from a local news channel, I was able to locate my bike and it was a pretty cool experience. Check another event off of my “bucket list!”

We went to ride in the parade to show our support for the POW’s and the MIA’s, but we also knew we would have a great opportunity to do some witnessing for the Lord while we waited. We actually lined up at one staging area at 8 a.m. Sunday morning to leave at 9 a.m. to be able to get into one of four other, very large staging areas located in the Pentagon parking lots. Once inside that area, we then waited until noon for the parade to start. So we had time to wait and our group made good use of that time. We took about 4,000 tracts to hand out and hoped to be able to talk to people about their faith. And God opened the doors.

Saturday night, we were able to talk to our waitress after dinner and prayed with her for herself and for her family. As we were walking across the parking lot toward our bikes, another person approached us and started talking. He was under the influence and it was only around nine o’clock at night so we stood there and talked with him and he wanted us to pray for his family too. In each opportunity, we were able to talk to them about Jesus and gave them a tract to read. (We also gave the waitress a really nice tip. So hopefully she will remember our being nice to her and that will help her find the Lord in her life.)

At any rate, we were able to pass out a huge number of tracts, talk to a number of people, and even though we didn’t see anyone come to accept Christ as their Savior, the “seed” (of the Gospel of Christ) was planted and hopefully, we will see some of those that we talked to in Heaven when we get there.

I had about 12 hours, sitting on the seat of my motorcycle, to think about the work that is needed in the areas where we all live. How are we (each one of us) doing when it comes to talking to others about Christ? While I was mowing this week, I was listening to Greg Laurie teach and he came up with an acronym that will help each one of us remember “who” we need to talk to about Christ. He called it “Frangelism.” (Instead of “Evangelism — Frangelism.) F equals friends. R equals relatives. A equals associates. N equals neighbors. I don’t know about you, but I love this F.R.A.N. (friends, relatives, associates, neighbors). In other words, we need to talk to everyone we meet as God “opens the door for us to do so.” It is said that everyone will say no to the Gospel an average of seven times before they say yes. This is an average, but the more we talk to others about Christ, the sooner they might be saved. What if you were Number 7 and didn’t talk to them and Jesus came back for His people? The person would be lost in their sins, and would miss the Rapture and would probably spend their eternity in hell.

Let me encourage you to do this each and every time you have an opportunity to talk to them about Christ. Ask questions like, “Do you have any Spiritual beliefs?” “Who is Jesus to you?” “Do you believe in Heaven and Hell?” “Where do you think you will spend your eternity — Heaven or hell?” “If you were to stand before God and He were to ask you, “Why should I allow you into My Heaven, what would you say?” and then finally, “If what you believe was wrong, would you want to know the truth?” There are many ways to talk to someone about their spiritual needs. Their eternal, home. Their need for Jesus as their Savior. Their need to receive the free gift of eternal life. And unless you tell them, they might not hear. So we need to be faithful in telling.

Now … if you absolutely feel that you cannot talk to someone about their need for Christ, at least invite them to your church on Sunday. Everyone can do that. There has to be something you like about your church that you would want others to come and see. Isn’t there? At Crossroads, our people invite others to come to church to see their handsome pastor. (Not really, just kidding. But find something that you can tell someone they need to come and see, and maybe, just maybe, they will hear the Gospel Message and find Jesus as their Savior. All because you invited them, So invite F.R.A.N. this week to come to know more about Jesus and invite F.R.A.N. to come to your church this week. And hopefully, F.R.A.N. will come and F.R.A.N. will be born again into the family of God.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service “live” on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply “like” our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 62 E. Second St., London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at [email protected] , www.3C-Church.org or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

