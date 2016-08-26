Letter: Tell commissioners how you feel about administrator

Dear Editor,

As a candidate for Madison County Commissioner and responsible taxpayer I must express my opposition to the creation of the Madison County Administrator position and the timing of the action. I have been traveling the county and have not heard or seen in writing, one positive comment about the necessity for this job. Indeed everyone I have talked with is opposed to the position.

The current commissioners have made only weak arguments in favor of the position. Perhaps they could back up their claims of the need with certified time sheets, meeting attendance lists or any documentation of the time they actually expend on the job. Not making an effort to justify the position is an example of contempt for the taxpayers and what they want. As a fiscally responsible individual, I can’t fathom the rational for forcing the taxpayers to incur the cost of this position.

Since no one has asked, I will ask the residents of Madison County. Do you agree with creation of this position? Do you think this is a wise expenditure of taxpayer funds? If you do, do you think the interviews and selection should be delayed until after the election and at least one new commissioner is seated?

I am talking about our money. Please don’t be silent on this. Let the commissioners know how you feel.

Ronald H. Roach

Candidate for Madison County Commissioner

London