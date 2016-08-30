‘Crypto,’ illness from the water

Cryptosporidiosis, also known as Cryptosporidium or ‘Crypto,’ is a very common communicable disease in public health. However, a rise of cases in central Ohio makes it an important candidate for the public to be aware of.

Crypto is a parasite that most commonly causes diarrheal symptoms. Because the parasite has an outer shell, it is able to survive outside the body for long periods of time and is unphased by chlorine disinfection. So, choosing the pool over the lake does not matter as far as Crypto is concerned.

According to the CDC, Crypto can be spread multiple ways like person-to-person, the most common way to spread it is through water — the drinking variety and the recreational variety. Cryptosporidium is the leading cause of waterborne disease among humans in the United States (CDC). The disease is found in the fecal matter of an infected person. Another person then swallows the contaminated water, thereby spreading it.

Here are some things to keep in mind before heading to the pool, water park, lake, river, ocean or other recreational water facility:

• Do not swim when you have diarrhea and for two weeks after you recovered.

• Do not urinate or defecate in the water.

• Do not swallow any of the water and keep it out of your mouth.

• Take a shower/bathe before going in the water.

• Wash hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before eating.

• Change diapers in a bathroom and not by the pool.

• Take kids on frequent bathroom breaks and check diapers often.

• Do not drink untreated water from lakes, rivers, ponds, etc. If you’re not sure the water has been treated — assume it has not been. Take a bottle of water.

• Follow the advice given during local water advisories.

In addition to watery diarrhea, symptoms of Crypto include: abdominal pain and cramping, dehydration, weight loss, fever, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms can last for two weeks, with improvement often followed by recurrence. Infected persons can continue to spread the disease for several weeks after diarrhea subsides, so they should avoid activities involving recreational waters for at least two weeks after diarrhea subsides and practice diligent hand washing.

Most people with healthy immune systems will recover without treatment. Those in poor health or with weakened immune systems have a higher risk for the illness lasting longer. Young children, pregnant women, and infants need plenty of fluids while ill, with the latter group should be seen by a healthcare provider. We can all do our part in protecting the public’s health. By avoiding swimming while sick with diarrhea, for example. Or by remembering that with a new school year starting, children attending childcare facilities should be excluded until their diarrhea stops.

In addition to helping protect our neighbors, it is always important to remember that Crypto, like many other communicable diseases, can be avoided by practicing good hygiene, like correct hand washing.

Premal Bhatt Contributing Columnist

Premal Bhatt, MPH, is the epidemiologist at Madison County-London City Health District and can be reached at 740-852-3065, ext. 1520.

