Welcome back, Madison-Plains

The term “welcome” means to greet in a glad or friendly manner. As we welcome our students and parents back for another great year at Madison-Plains, it’s important for me to emphasize the pride all of our employees take in making everyone who enters our doors feel special. We feel it’s just one of the traits of Madison-Plains that makes us unique.

Parents and students will see various updates to our campus. We upgraded the exterior lighting of our buildings to enhance outdoor safety. The state installed new school zone traffic signals on both State Route 38 and Linson Road. Our roofs were inspected and improved and much work was done on the fascia of many of our buildings. There are new water fixtures inside our buildings, freshly painted walls and new furniture for students and staff in a number of rooms.

While maintaining our facilities is a high priority, it simply supports our overall mission. Through a strategic planning process, commissioned by our board of education, a new mission statement was recently adopted. It reads:

As a partnership of rural, agricultural communities, the Madison-Plains School District will achieve excellence through quality educational resources to maximize student success.

The committee members who developed this mission statement recognized the strength of our school district lies in the pride each of our communities take in its unique history and how that is tied to Madison-Plains.

We have invested heavily in the classroom in our effort to fulfill this mission for the new school year. MasteryConnect is our new assessment software tool teachers will use to determine how each child is progressing in mastering state standards. The tool also will allow us to determine if our students are ready for high-stakes tests, such as the Third Grade Reading Guarantee and the ACT exam. We have also purchased 125 new Chromebooks to give students access to the latest technology.

The largest investment we are making is in our staff’s time to improve the delivery of education to our students. We have been deeply involved over the past three years with the state of Ohio in our improvement plan. The plan can be found on our website at http://www.mplsd.org/mpip.aspx.

It requires:

• Our staff to become fully versed in a five-step process that insures student assessment data is collected and analyzed;

• We collaborate to establish expected specific changes;

• Changes are implemented consistently; and

• We collect and evaluate data after changes have been made to determine their effectiveness.

I am very proud of the strides we have made in improving our educational process. We are seeing signs of the effort everyone has put forth. The most recent award received by our Junior High from the state of Ohio — the “Momentum Award” for receiving all A’s on every Value Added Measure on the state report card — is just one example.

If you would like to stay current with the many changes we are making, please come to an MPAC meeting or sign up to receive our eNews. Details can be found at our website, www.mplsd.org.

Thank you — and remember to stay MP STRONG!

Tim Dettwiller Madison-Plains superintendent

Tim Dettwiller is the superintendent of Madison-Plains schools. He can be reached at [email protected]

