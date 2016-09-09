Letter: Niemeyer a good neighbor, leader

Dear Editor,

My neighbor, Barb Niemeyer, is running for representative of Ohio’s 74th District. I also know her as a trustee on the Board of Choctaw Lake and chair of our Lake Water Quality Committee. Having seen her up close from these perspectives, I’m continually impressed by her conscientiousness, her savvy, her integrity, and her ability to get to the heart of an issue and collaborate with the key people to get things done.

Barb is an organizer and she knows how to bring people together to work through problems. She has worked with other organizations to sponsor workshops and fun events that help lake residents and farmers find solutions, not only to improve the quality of our lake and beyond, but also improve the farmers’ crop yield.

Barb is passionate about tackling the tough issues. She listens and seeks ideas from others, and she has won my respect on all levels, as a person who really cares about doing the right thing. When I see her walking her dog and riding her bike past my house, I know what a busy schedule she is working that into. It speaks volumes about her ability to keep her life in balance.

Regardless of your party affiliation, Barb will continue to apply her skills to work for the needs of all the people in Ohio’s 74th District, and, in fact, all Ohioans.

Sally Lane

London