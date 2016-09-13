Letter: Roach will be a trustworthy commissioner

Dear Editor,

I am writing to encourage everyone in Madison County to support Ronald H. Roach for Madison County Commissioner.

I know Ron as a boss and a friend and have seen firsthand his leadership and superior management skills. Ron was respected by everyone in our medical group from the doctors and staff to the patients. He handled complex medical contracts, day to day operations and relations with a variety of medical and pharmaceutical groups.

Today I work on our family farm in Madison County. The success of a farm, small business, or county government depends on sound and discerning decisions. I believe that Ron will be a fiscally responsible, trustworthy leader who will work to represent all residents and elected officials from townships to towns. I know his experience and education make him the most qualified candidate. I also know that I trust his judgment to represent all residents and lead our county.

Join me this Nov. 8 and vote for Ron Roach for Madison County Commissioner.

Angie Zimmerman

Mechanicsburg